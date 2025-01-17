The Spicy Librarian is Denver's newest bookstore with a focus on romance novels

DENVER — Just last month 28-year old Sydney Ivey was still teaching kindergarten in Denver Public Schools. But even before she left her teaching job, she began working toward a new passion.

“Books have always been such an amazing part of my life, and I've always been such a big reader,” Ivey said.

She decided to open a bookstore devoted to her favorite genre — romance novels. The Spicy Librarian opens in Denver’s RINO neighborhood on Saturday.

Ivey drew inspiration from actual libraries, decorating her store with pieces like an old card catalog, and reclaimed carpet from the Denver Library. There are also themed areas, focused on romance subgenres like fantasy. Her goal was to create a space where romance novel enthusiasts can host book club meetings and attend author lectures.

“Especially with TikTok and Instagram, it's becoming so much less taboo to talk about (romance novels). This is real literature, and I love it and there's nothing wrong with that,” Ivey said.

Modern romance novels — while often erotic — have evolved from those old Harlequin romances with a shirtless man on the cover. Many highly respected authors like Kristen Hannah and Rebecca Yarros write for the genre. Ivey said, the writing is higher quality and the worlds that authors are creating are more complex. Ivey said the genre has given female writers more opportunities to break into publishing.

Ivey hopes her store can be a safe and welcoming space for women and LBGTQ+ customers. 5% of all profits will be donated to the Purple Leash Project, which helps domestic violence survivors keep their pets in shelters.

The Spicy Librarian is located at 3040 Blake Street #110. It opens Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. with special giveaways for the first 100 customers.