Teen arrested for allegedly shooting woman during robbery in Denver

Denver7
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 31, 2023
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting a woman during a robbery in Denver.

The incident happened around 7:07 a.m. Monday in the 9700 block of East 56th Avenue in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive, according to the Denver Police Department.

Investigators learned the shooting happened during a street robbery. The suspect confronted the victim and shot her, according to Denver police. He then ran eastbound through the parking lot.

A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges.

