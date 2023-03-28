Watch Now
Denver PD searching for suspect who allegedly confronted, shot woman

Posted at 7:13 PM, Mar 27, 2023
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly confronted a woman and shot her Monday morning.

The incident happened around 7:07 a.m. at 9700 East 56th Avenue in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

The suspect confronted the victim and shot her, according to Denver police. He then ran eastbound through the parking lot.

Denver PD did not release the victim's condition. In its initial tweet, the department said the woman was taken to the hospital from the scene,

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

