Suspect used ladder to steal thousands of dollars' worth of items from second-floor balcony in Five Points

DENVER — A man in Denver's Five Points neighborhood is missing thousands of dollars' worth of items after a burglar used a ladder to access his second-floor balcony.

It happened at a complex near 24th Street and Glenarm Place.

“I thought that was a high enough balcony where you wouldn’t have to worry about people getting into it,” said Jeramy Jussel.

Jussel came back from a weekend trip to the mountains, only to find his mountain bike, snowboard and Yeti cooler missing from his second-floor balcony.

“I got a text from my neighbor if I was doing a construction project because there was a ladder out in front of my house, in my unit, for the last 24 hours,” he told Denver7 Thursday.

His neighbor sent him a picture of a ladder leading to his second-floor balcony.

Jeramy Jussel's neighbor

“Sunday morning, like 6 a.m., came in, and then they must have gotten in a hurry because they left the ladder. It was a commercial self-leveling ladder,” said Jussel.

He filed a report with the Denver Police Department, who told Denver7 the incident was reported on Wednesday. A spokesperson said the incident is under investigation.

“I’d like to get my bike and snowboard and everything back,” said Jussel. “The mountain bike alone was $3,000 at least. I mean four or five grand worth of gear."

Jussel has lived in his condo since 2008 and says he's never had this kind of problem before. Now, he’s considering installing security cameras and is offering advice to other people in the community.

“Lock up your bikes. Keep an eye on security, and definitely be aware,” he said. “That’s something I’ll definitely be aware of moving forward and make sure I don’t keep anything out there.”

According to the City of Denver's crime dashboard, the Five Points neighborhood has seen 262 burglaries within the past year.