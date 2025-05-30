Student garden at Denver's Vista Academy contributes to national ozone research

DENVER — At Vista Academy, a group of dedicated students has transformed an empty gravel patch into a vibrant garden, aiming to contribute to national research on ozone pollution. The garden is more than a relaxing place to rest. It's a living laboratory that looks to become a solution to ozone pollution issues in Colorado.

Anthony Munoz, a senior at Vista Academy, has led the effort after spending a few summers building other gardens at his school.

"I help build gardens every summer, now, every single year at my high school, and it has been really fun," he said.

Munoz said that the most rewarding part of the project is fostering community collaboration, gathering students, teachers, and adults to contribute to the garden’s success.

The initiative aims to educate and engage the community while serving a scientific purpose. The garden is designed with bioindicator plants that can reveal the effects of ozone pollution.

"Their leaves will turn brown. They will wilt. They will show any indicators of just how it's happening," Munoz explained.

This data will be collected and submitted to the National Center for Atmospheric Research as part of a national study on ozone levels.

Ozone pollution is a significant concern in Colorado, particularly during the summer months. While ozone in the upper atmosphere protects against harmful ultraviolet rays, ground-level ozone can harm human health and affect plant life.

The garden will be his capstone project before graduating and starting at the School of Mines this fall.

"You don't want to be breathing that in. It can affect your lungs, and you don't want to grow up with that," Munoz said.

Dr. Barbara Koenig, assistant principal at Vista Academy, praised the garden for its real-world applications of science.

"It is a real-world application of learning," she said. "Our little school is doing some amazing things."

The project provides students with the opportunity to become involved in scientific research that could not only impact their community but also have national implications.

The lush garden is populated with flowers and plants that not only attract pollinators like butterflies and bees but also contribute to ecological sustainability in the area.

As his capstone school project, Munoz hopes to inspire other students and future generations.

"Gardening isn't like, if you do this, that doesn't mean it's going to be your career; it helps you realize what you want to do," he said.