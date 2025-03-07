State of Colorado seizes Michelin-recognized AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q for failure to pay taxes

DENVER — The State of Colorado has seized AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q, which was recognized as a Michelin Bib Gourmand, for failure to pay taxes.

Documents show that owner Jared Leonard owes the state $118,562.10 for sales tax and wage withholdings across three different concepts: AJ's Pit BBQ, LLC., Au Feu Denver, LLC., and Campfire Concepts, LLC. The missed payments date back as far as December 2022, according to the documents.

Last week, the staff at AJ’s walked out, and the restaurant closed. Employees suspect Leonard was deducting taxes from their paychecks but not sending it to the state or the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Gabriel O’Dea and Melissa Wolf were formerly the general manager and assistant manager at Campfire restaurant in Evergreen, one of Leonard’s three other metro area restaurants that closed last month.

“Jared is currently in Mexico,” O’Dea explained. “He opened up another restaurant there. He had been in Mexico, I want to say, for the last five months.”

O’Dea and Wolf said they saw their own restaurant’s closure coming.

“We were back on all of our bills,” O’Dea explained. “The waste management company wasn't coming to pick up the trash. We'd gone through different payroll providers. So, I wouldn't say I was shocked when I got the call that we would be closing within the week.

“We still have not received W2s or any concrete update or advice on when we'll be receiving those,” O'Dea added.

“Sometimes our checks would bounce,” said Wolf. “They wouldn't clear in the banks for two to three weeks. The banks would notify us that there weren't funds in the accounts, and then, if we complained, he would pay us with Apple Pay or Zelle or Cash App.

“People have kids and families, and we were all relying on this money to come back to us because so much was taken out of our taxes, and… was promised to be returned to us in our tax return.”

O’Dea and Wolf are hoping to get back the money they’re owed, move past the closure, and open their own restaurant in Evergreen.

“We're invested in that community,” O’Dea said. “We're looking at buying the space and getting on the lease there, or opening up a spot to service that same type of clientele and bring that back.”

“I think we're trying to stay focused on being solutions-oriented and how we can take a hard situation and make something beautiful out of it,” Wolf added.

Leonard responded to Denver7’s request for comment through a long text message.

In it, he mostly denied the accusations but said, "W2’s from 2024 are a real issue I can address. We used several payroll providers over the past year & it has been a challenge to combine all of the data. I will face fines for not having them done on time & will have to pay for that. Employees are still able to file form 4852, in replacement for a w2 & receive any refund they are owed. They are not penalized for using this form, the burden is fully on the business... Looking back, I should have engaged professional services to handle this element of our business. I will do so going forward."

You can read Leonard's full response at the bottom of this article.

Brian Huebsch, director of Ireland Stapleton Pryor and Pascoe in Denver, is an attorney who specializes in tax controversies, representing taxpayers who have a dispute with the IRS. He said the state seizing a restaurant for unpaid taxes is “not uncommon.”

He advises employees in a situation like those at AJ’s or Campfire to check with the IRS or Social Security if they have an accurate W2 on file. If not, they should gather and send proof of their pay to those agencies.

“It's important to get those, you know, get all of those records, whatever pay records they have,” he said. “Whether it is, you know, ledger from Zelle or, you know, Venmo, or one of those things that shows everything that was pulled together.”

Huebsch said that proof can also help people register for unemployment through the state. However, he noted that the lack of a W2 could make filing taxes complicated and potentially worth using a certified public accountant.

“Other than the inconvenience of having to deal with something that should be automatic, at the end of the day, financially, they shouldn't be harmed,” Huebsch said. “They should be able to say, 'Here's how much should have been or was withheld from this and or in taxes,' and they should get credit for that.”



Full message from Leonard: