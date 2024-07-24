Staff and security for Underground Musical Festival get training on drug overdoses ahead of three-day festival

DENVER — A three-day music festival on South Broadway — the Underground Music Showcase — is taking over Denver this weekend.

To prepare, those staffing it, including members of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, are getting trained Wednesday to make sure festival goers stay safe.

Members of the "Keep the Party Safe" campaign will conduct the training and teach participants what an opioid overdose looks like, how to respond to it, what Naloxone is and how it works in someone's body.

Campaign program manager Hilary Bryant said this effort is especially important for events like this, where they know people are using drugs, at a time when Fentanyl has grown in use.

"We want people who use drugs recreationally to know that fentanyl is being found in drugs where it was not previously being found before. So this includes meth, cocaine, MDMA and we want to make sure that people know about how to test your drugs to ensure that fentanyl is not being found in them," Bryant said.

The group has given out several thousand dozes of Naloxone over the last two years, according to Bryant, and there's been six or more cases where the campaign's doses were used to save someone.

As a reminder, Colorado does have a Good Samaritan law.

"You're protected under the good Samaritan law to call 911 to save your friend's life if they are overdosing," Bryant explained.

She also reminds people to have a sober driver if they're attending the music festival, and make sure your phone is charged.