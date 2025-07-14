Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Stabbing near Civic Center Park leaves one seriously injured Sunday night

This story will be updated once Denver7 News learns more.
Denver police posted at around 10:30 p.m. on social media that a stabbing was reported near N. Broadway Street and E. Colfax Avenue.
Stabbing near Civic Center Park leaves one seriously injured Sunday night
stabbing colfax broadway denver.jpg
Posted

DENVER – A stabbing late Sunday evening left one person with serious injuries near Civic Center Park.

Denver police posted at around 10:30 p.m. on social media that a stabbing was reported near N. Broadway Street and E. Colfax Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and there was no other information available on a possible suspect.

This story will be updated once Denver7 News learns more.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed