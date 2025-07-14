Stabbing near Civic Center Park leaves one seriously injured Sunday night

DENVER – A stabbing late Sunday evening left one person with serious injuries near Civic Center Park.
Denver police posted at around 10:30 p.m. on social media that a stabbing was reported near N. Broadway Street and E. Colfax Avenue.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and there was no other information available on a possible suspect.
This story will be updated once Denver7 News learns more.
