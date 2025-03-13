Snow removal companies battle thieves as well as Mother Nature

DENVER — Snow removal companies not only face trouble from Mother Nature but also thieves who are making their jobs more difficult.

Kim Jewel with Snow Management Services, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 to explain how equipment theft is impacting the landscaping/ snow removal industry.

Jewel said thieves are targeting trucks, trailers, skid steers, power tools, and other high-value equipment regardless of the season. For snow management companies, theft has added challenges due to the necessity of staging equipment on client properties for quick responses during winter storms.

According to Jewel, thieves are using drones to scout properties and identify vulnerable equipment. Insider knowledge is also being used, as thieves often know exactly where to find high-value items and how to bypass security systems. Jewel added that thieves will get their hands on advanced tools and will cut locks, remove trailer doors, and disable GPS systems.

If you see anything suspicious, report it, whether it’s day or night. While most of the theft occurs after dark, theft can occur at any time, Jewel explained.



Watch the video below to see how thieves are impacting the snow removal industry