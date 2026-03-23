Smoke from Waste Management recycling yard fire spills over Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard

DENVER — Smoke from a fire at the Waste Management recycling yard on E. 48th Ave. spilled over Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard on Monday morning, reducing visibility for drivers.
Report of the fire came into the Denver Fire Department at 6:35 a.m. Monday, according to Chief Robert Murphy.
AirTracker7 captured video of a large pile of cardboard boxes on fire, and three fire engines on scene putting out the hot spots.
Waste Management recycling yard fire smoke spills over I-70, Colorado Blvd.
There were no injuries, Murphy said.
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