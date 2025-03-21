Shuttle buses replace the A Line as DPD assists RTD police respond to reports of someone possibly armed Friday

DENVER — Shuttle buses replaced the A Line Friday morning as the Denver Police Department assisted RTD police with reports of someone possibly armed, both agencies confirmed to Denver7.

No one was injured, and no one was arrested, as of 6:42 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement is in the area of 38th and Blake Streets. The affected RTD stops are Union Station, 38th and Blake, 40th Ave. and Colorado Boulevard and Central Park.

All A-Line trains could experience delays up to 30 minutes, according to RTD.