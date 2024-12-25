Salvation Army staff and volunteers feed more than 1,400 people across Denver metro on Christmas Eve

DENVER — More than 1,400 folks across the Denver metro area will enjoy a holiday meal on Christmas Eve thanks to a labor of love from staff and volunteers at The Salvation Army.

On the menu this year – ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls.

Oh, and did we mention the secret ingredient? A whole lot of love.

For the past 11 years, Chef James Prunty has overseen Salvation Army staff as they whip up over 1,400 meals for folks every Christmas Eve.

Kitchen staff arrive at The Salvation Army Denver Harbor Light Center around midnight to ensure food is ready for packing and distribution later in the morning.

Safeway donates all the food.

“We can't do this without that partnership,” Prunty said. “It helps us to be able to give that quality menu, that quality ham, potatoes, to the people without us struggling to make sure we get those meals out.”

Salvation Army Intermountain Division’s Major Nesan Kistan told Denver7, the holidays are like the Super Bowl for the organization’s staff and volunteers.

A lot of work goes on behind the scenes between October and the end of December to ensure folks in need have a good holiday season despite life’s challenges.

“I love the Christmas season because you see the beauty of humanity on full display,” Kistan said.

15 miles away, an assembly line of volunteers slice and pack pies at The Salvation Army Food Distribution Center in Aurora.

It’s the finishing touch to the meals that’ll be handed out throughout Christmas Eve.

“I grew up here, and so giving back to the community that I'm from is really important to me,” volunteer coordinator N’dea Carter said, who took the time to volunteer this Christmas Eve with her mom and friends. “We'll go down there and just sit with some of the residents and just give them, you know, a warm holiday hug.”

That, and a warm meal — going a long way this holiday season.

“You see people actually wanting to be friends to a neighbor that they've never, ever met before. And you see the beauty of Christmas,” Kistan said.