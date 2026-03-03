Ruby Hill Yard closes early for the season due to Denver’s unseasonably warm winter

DENVER — Ruby Hill Yard, the ski and snowboarding hill alternative for Denverites unwilling to brave I-70 traffic, is closing for the season amid unseasonably warm temperatures this winter.

The collaborative effort from Denver Parks & Rec and Winter Park Resort opened to the public at the end of January this year. Typically, it remains open through the end of March “if Mother Nature showers snowy blessings and cooler temperatures on enthusiastic jibbers.”

But that wasn’t the case this year.

Denver wrapped up the month of February with some of its warmest and driest readings on record.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said over the weekend Denver’s average temperature for the month was 42.1 degrees, making it the third‑warmest since records began in 1872.

Weather News Denver logs one of its warmest, driest Februarys ever, NWS says Robert Garrison

When it came to snowfall for the Mile High City, Denver recorded only a trace, tying the city’s least-snowy February ever which last occurred in 2009.

Colorado and surrounding states have reported their lowest statewide snowpack since records began in the early 1980s.

“Despite the unusually warm weather this season, DPR and Winter Park were able to offer free snowboarding lessons and even welcomed Olympic athletes to the park,” city officials said in a news release Tuesday, adding they look forward to welcoming the community next season.

Skies will clear out Wednesday before temperatures jump back into the 60s, with Denver nearing temps in the 70s again on Thursday.

A chance of a rain/snow mix to the I-25 corridor and the plains is on the horizon late Thursday night. Snowfall amounts look minimal for the Denver area, however.