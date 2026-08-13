RTD ramping up service for busy Denver weekend: First Broncos preseason game, Banana Ball, Zach Bryan concert

DENVER — From the first Broncos preseason game to Banana Ball at Coors Field to Zach Bryan’s two-night stint at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver has a busy weekend on tap.

The area Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it's prepared for all the traffic, expecting an increase in ridership to all the events. The agency is planning to deploy additional transit police and railway cars to some lines to accommodate.

While service will be normal on the A, B and G lines headed to Union Station — which is less than half a mile from Coors Field — RTD is adding extra cars to the C, E, W and N lines.

Buses to Empower Field will stick to their usual weekend service schedules. RTD is recommending Broncos fans and concert attendees take Routes 30 or 31 along Federal Boulevard or use Routes 1, 15L and 16.

Another option is to take the RTD rail or local routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 or 32 to Union Station before hopping on the Flatiron Flyer to light rails E and W to Empower Field.

RTD is recommending that riders use the NextRide planning tool to choose their route. It shows all transit options, allowing riders to choose how long they’re willing to walk or wait as well as what time they want to leave or get to their destination.

NextRide also lets riders see delays and alerts when the final bus or train leaves, so you won’t get stranded at the stadium.

See all transit routes here.