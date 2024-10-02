Reward for information about deadly Denver house party shooting increased to $4,000

DENVER — Authorities have increased the reward for information regarding a February shooting at a Denver house party that left two teens dead and four other people injured.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 during a birthday party in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court near the intersection of East 50th Place in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Local 2 dead, 4 injured in Denver shooting early Sunday Jeff Anastasio

Six people were shot during the party. Two people — 19-year-old Omar Enriquez-Magdaleno and 17-year-old Giovanni Heredia — died from their injuries.

At the time, the Denver Police Department said a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party and were greeted by gunfire. There is evidence that multiple shots were fired from multiple firearms, according to police.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information to $4,000. Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.