Researchers say scientific discoveries are on the line as hundreds 'stand up for science' at State Capitol

DENVER — Hundreds of scientists and researchers gathered on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol on Friday in yet another protest against the Trump administration's job and funding cuts.

Friday's protest was part of nationwide Stand Up To Science rallies to advocate for continued government support for science.

Local scientists said the fate of research in the Front Range is in danger.

“It's very cathartic to be out here screaming at the top of our lungs,” said University of Colorado School of Medicine professor of psychiatry, Scott Thompson.

Researchers told Denver7 they feel like they’re in limbo every day.

Last month, a federal judge temporarily blocked a Trump administration policy that would significantly lower the agency's funding for major research institutions. The president's order specifically targeted National Institutes of Health (NIH) research funding for overhead expenses that make their work possible.

“Should those court-ordered restrictions fall by the wayside, we will be doomed within a matter of weeks,” said Thompson.

The cuts would eliminate a total of nearly $90 million in NIH funding at Colorado State University, CU Anschutz, and CU Boulder.

These scientists say the impacts to research in Colorado would be huge.

“You're not getting the future training for future scientists and researchers, but you're also not going to be making the discoveries that allow us to improve health and allow us to identify those new targets and new biomarkers and new drugs,” said CU Anschutz PhD neuroscientist Tracy Bale.

Aurora CU Regent Wanda James

Last month, University of Colorado Regent Wanda James sat down with Denver7 about the direct impact to people.

“We've heard our chancellor over at Anschutz say that this could cost lives. It's dangerous,” said James.

The scientific community at Friday’s rally said this is only the beginning, and they will continue to speak out for continued government support of science.

“I think some scientists are outspoken, but a lot of us are much more comfortable behind the bench,” said medical PhD student Nickole Moon. “To have this many people show up really tells us that this is something we need to work on and something we need to talk about. “