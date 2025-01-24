Propane tank causes explosion Friday inside car parked at Wendy's on E 6th Ave. and Sherman Street: DPD

DENVER — A propane tank caused an explosion late Thursday night inside a car parked at a Wendy's on E 6th Ave. and Sherman Street, the Denver Police Department found in a preliminary investigation.

No one was injured as a result of the explosion, according to DPD. Denver7 drove by the business Friday morning and found no visibly damaged car or any destruction to the outside of Wendy's.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, according to DPD. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).