Pro-Palestinian group gathers in downtown Denver to protest President Joe Biden's visit

DENVER — President Joe Biden arrived in Denver Tuesday afternoon before attending a campaign reception at a home in Cherry Hills Village. Following the reception, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered downtown outside of a hotel where they said the president was staying for the night.

The large crowd carried signs and waved Palestinian flags at the intersection of 17th and Champa. Denver police officers told Denver7 there would be roadblocks in the area until Wednesday afternoon.

“Folks are just waking up and starting to understand the implications of imperialism and what people like Joe Biden, politicians like Joe Biden, are orchestrating overseas," said Katie Leonard, one of the organizers of the protest. “We're past the point of trying to appeal to some moral sense of these politicians. They're completely backwards at this point. We're building people power. And we're showing them that it's not just Joe Biden that's corrupt, it's the whole system that's backwards. And there's blood on his hands and so many other politicians' hands.”

Leonard said the importance of the group organizing on Tuesday night cannot be understated or overstated.

“People all over the country have been going wherever Joe Biden has been, and opposing him and protesting him, because he is absolutely complicit in this genocide. Not only is he complicit, he's directly responsible for it," said Abdullah Elagha, who is Palestinian. “It's a combination of anger, knowing that I live in a country that's funding it. It's despair, knowing that I'm watching this happen to my family. And I feel very helpless that I can't do much. So that's why I come out and let my voice be heard because I've lost over 60 family members and they no longer have a voice. So I can be their voice. And I'm going to be their voice for as long as it takes.”

Biden plans to head to Pueblo on Wednesday to visit CS Wind.

