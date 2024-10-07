Pro-Palestine demonstrators march through downtown Denver to mark one year since start of Israel-Hamas War

DENVER — Pro-Palestine demonstrators marched through the streets of downtown Denver Monday to mark one year since the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

Hundreds in support of a free Palestine shut down the streets near Union Station for the planned protest.

"I'm choosing to rest on hope and kind of use my collective power action in the streets to bring forward change," said Andrew Thompson, a member of the Denver Democratic Socialists of America.

Police in riot gear blocked off the entrances to Union Station while dozens marked down Wynkoop Street holding signs and flags.

"This is incredibly powerful that we're able to amass so many people to come out," said Alex Borenstein with Colorado Palestine Coalition.

Borenstein, a Jewish member of the Colorado Palestine Coalition, said the group is demanding an arms embargo and an end to the genocide.

"As a Jewish person, when we say, 'Never again,' we mean never again for anyone, not just for Jewish people," said Borenstein.

The crowd also called for the U.S. to divest from Israel at the state and local level as the conflict rages on.

More than 41,000 people have been killed in Gaza while more than 96,000 have been injured, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health.

"Speaking with one of my friends, he's had over 200 family members brutally murdered in Gaza over the past year... Hearing his experience reminds me of my ancestors' experience in concentration camps," explained Borenstein.

On Monday, demonstrators said that standing in solidarity one year later reignites the importance of their cause and the call for change.

"Hope for change and hope for a better world being possible, because a better world is possible," said Thompson.