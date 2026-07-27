Potatopalooza: 42,000 pounds of free potatoes in Denver up for grabs to keep them out of landfill

DENVER — A Denver nonprofit is giving away 42,000 pounds of free potatoes Monday that were otherwise headed for a landfill.

That's the equivalent of 21 tons of potatoes, according to food recovery nonprofit We Don't Waste.

The giveaway comes as the Denver nonprofit said one in three Denver adults are skipping meals due to rising food costs.

"Food recovery is really important. You never know who might be needing a little extra help, especially with all of our food budgets right now being a little tight," We Don't Waste Communications Manager Caroline Hissong told Denver7.



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42K lbs. of free potatoes in Denver up for grabs to keep out of landfill

Anyone in the Denver metro area can attend the giveaway for as many potatoes as you can carry. Bring tote bags, wagons or even back a pickup truck at the Park Hill Food Recovery Hub.

"All of these potatoes that we have came to us from the Midwest. All of them were sourced to be sold in store shelves, but for some reason or another they're not making it to the store. In order to prevent it from going to waste, we recovered that and we'll be distributing them today just to feed as many people as we can," Hissong told Denver7.

The giveaway is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday at 6090 E. 39th Ave. Denver, CO 80207.

"Hopefully we could bring as many community members as possible to just enjoy hopefully some french fries, homemade potatoes at home, baked potatoes, just eat them," Hissong said Monday morning.