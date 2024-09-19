Watch Now
Police searching for man allegedly involved in shooting on board RTD bus in downtown Denver

RTD bus shooting suspect downtown Denver
Posted

DENVER — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was allegedly involved in a shooting on board an RTD bus in downtown Denver Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of 15th Street.

Police said the victim and suspect got off the bus and took off before officers arrived. The victim later showed up at a nearby hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release Wednesday, Denver PD said the suspect is described as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old and roughly 6 feet tall with a scruffy beard/ goatee. He was last seen wearing black clothing and shoes and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

