RTD bus shooting leaves 1 wounded in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a downtown shooting onboard an RTD bus Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Tremont Place.

Police said one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and suspect got off the bus and fled before officers arrived, according to Denver police.

The victim later showed up at a nearby hospital.

No arrests were made, and police said investigators are working to develop suspect information.