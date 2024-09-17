RTD bus shooting leaves 1 wounded in downtown Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a downtown shooting onboard an RTD bus Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. near 15th Street and Tremont Place.
Police said one person was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim and suspect got off the bus and fled before officers arrived, according to Denver police.
The victim later showed up at a nearby hospital.
No arrests were made, and police said investigators are working to develop suspect information.
