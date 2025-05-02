Poetry slam for Colorado seniors showcases the power of words and creativity

DENVER — A poetry slam event on Thursday night brought together seniors to stretch their creativity and exercise their minds.

The event was put on by Senior Planet, which specializes in classes and technology seminars for seniors. It's the flagship program of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), the charitable affiliate of AARP.

Author and poet Linda C. Shaw had taken AI classes at Senior Planet in the past and asked if she could host a poetry slam.

“We can have a group of individuals who will be ready to come together and just do their thing, to flow and be free, have fun, educate and just do what makes them feel good,” said Shaw. “It is really a group therapy session of individuals who love words and use words to convey whatever message they'd like to convey.”

One of the best ways to take care of our bodies as we age is to make sure we keep our brains occupied. Poetry is a great avenue for creativity, and it’s a hobby that people of any age can explore. They just have to be brave enough to start writing.

“Once you're in that flow, and that pen or that pencil is in your hand when you hit that magic spot, it just flows from you,” said Shaw. “It just provides an atmosphere for you to be free, for you to be relaxed, to be comfortable, and it builds confidence.”

Senior Planet looks to empower senior adults through community connection, technology classes, and keeping people engaged.

“We have a huge focus on technology, but we also have impact areas, so everything from civic and social engagement to financial security to creative expression,” said Paige Bownds, center manager for Senior Planet. “We're lucky to be able to teach technology-based courses, but I feel it's almost just as important to build relationships and for them to have a place to come and meet other people, be creative and just empower their everyday lives.”

When it comes to getting better at poetry, Shaw recommends being in a quiet atmosphere where you can connect with your emotions.

“You need to have the time available to think about what it is you want to say to then write it down. Take some time to review it and make revisions however you'd like, and then feel comfortable that what you've written really represents the message that you want to convey,” said Shaw. “It comes from within, and when you write, it’s almost as if you are producing a portion of your soul.”

Denver is one of a handful of cities with a physical Senior Planet location. You can learn more about the program through this link.