People living in downtown encampment brace for first round of city sweeps under Johnston administration

DENVER — Ahead of the first encampment sweep of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's administration, the city sent outreach groups to the encampment at 22nd and Stout to help relocate and offer services to people who live there.

Signs warning of Friday's camp cleanup are posted in the area, citing concerns over trash and health hazards from rodent infestations.

"This time it's going on, we have a notification, which is more humane than just popping up and throwing all our stuff away," said James Lewis III, who said he's experienced several sweeps where his property was destroyed.

He and his girlfriend, Madalin Rendon, said an attempt to secure a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) voucher fell through years ago and they haven't been able to get back on their feet.

"We each had careers. I was a truck driver, she was in dental. Basically we hit a skid," said Lewis.

The latest version of Johnston's plan to address homelessness focuses on removing encampments that pose a public health hazard or block the right of way.

"A lot of these people have places to go, or they have other things they can do than just figure out what or where they're going to go. We don't," said Rendon.

The mayor acknowledged Wednesday there's no housing in place for any of the people to go to after Friday's sweep.

"Unfortunately, the state of affairs in Denver has been: not enough housing available for people experiencing homelessness to date. So we know we're not going to create that housing overnight," said Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which advocates for housing-first solutions. "I will say that this more compassionate approach does mean that people who might not normally engage with city employees or with outreach teams might be more likely to because they're being treated humanely and with dignity. They're being offered the opportunity to take some time to get used to the idea that they need to find somewhere else to go instead of just being swept at a moment's notice. I think it'll make a difference to the community."

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless told Denver7 it is ready to partner with the mayor's office and ask appropriate questions if they believe the plan is not headed in the right direction.

The mayor has promised to address the housing issue eventually. Johnston promises 1,000 people will be off the streets and into housing by the end of the year.

The city recently purchased the old Best Western at Quebec and I-70 to create nearly 200 units of permanent housing.

"You have your own locked door, you have a bathroom, you have a shower. In some places you have a kitchenette, you have a bed, you have storage. You have an address you can use to apply for a job. You have all the critical elements of independence and sustainability you need," Johnston said at a town hall on the issue Wednesday night.

Families like Lewis' told Denver7 they hope this plan is the one that sticks.

"I think that definitely is a start. I really do. I mean the man says 1,000. I don't think it's that difficult," said Lewis.