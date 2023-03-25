Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood

Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 23:45:42-04

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident happened around 8:07 p.m. at North Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers are searching for a two-tone 2004-2008 Ford F-150 four-door truck, according to Kurt Barnes with Denver PD. The main body of the truck is white while the lower portion is silver/tan. It does not have a front license plate.

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time, according to Denver police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

