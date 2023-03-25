Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood

DENVER — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Denver's West Colfax neighborhood Friday evening.

The incident happened around 8:07 p.m. at North Federal Boulevard and West 14th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers are searching for a two-tone 2004-2008 Ford F-150 four-door truck, according to Kurt Barnes with Denver PD. The main body of the truck is white while the lower portion is silver/tan. It does not have a front license plate.

#HeadsUp: Officers are investigating a crash at N. Federal Blvd. and W. 14th Ave. involving a motorist that collided with a pedestrian resulting in a fatality. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/zMl4XpdYx6 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 25, 2023

The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity at a later time, according to Denver police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.