Pedestrian killed on I-70 just before North Pecos Street exit in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian on Interstate 70 Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 7:59 p.m. on eastbound I-70 just before the North Pecos Street exit.

Authorities say a Honda struck a pedestrian, who died from their injuries. The driver did not stop after the crash.

The year and model of the Honda are unknown at this time. Denver police say the vehicle will have significant front-end/ undercarriage damage.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

This is the second deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-70. A pedestrian died in a crash on I-70 near Sheridan Boulevard early Monday morning.