Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70 in Denver, westbound lanes closed

DENVER — Denver police say a pedestrian died in a crash on Interstate 70 near Sheridan Boulevard early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes just before 4:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. The driver stayed at the scene.

Westbound I-70 is currently being diverted at Lowell Boulevard. It is closed between there and Sheridan Boulevard.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommends taking I-76 to get around the crash. Click here for a live, interactive traffic map.