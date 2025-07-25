Parents of girl who fell 6 stories from Denver shelter opened window due to 'unbearable heat': Report

DENVER — The parents of an 11-year-old girl who fell six stories out the window of a Denver hotel-turned-shelter told investigators they opened the sliding door due to the "unbearable heat and not being able to breathe," according to a police report obtained by Denver7.

At around 2:15 p.m. on July 7, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) announced via social media that firefighters were responding to the scene and added the child was awake and responsive but had multiple injuries. She had fallen and landed on a "second-story structure" that was next to the building and suffered several fractures and lacerations.

About 15 minutes later, fire officials said the child had been admitted to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The incident happened at the Tamarac Family Shelter, the site of the former Embassy Suites hotel in southeast Denver, which was purchased by the city in late 2023 and converted to a shelter for unhoused families as part of Mayor Mike Johnston's housing initiative. It is operated by The Salvation Army.

Investigators with the Denver Police Department spoke with the girl's parents at Children's Hospital Colorado, where she was receiving treatment after the fall. According to the police report, the parents are newcomers and have been in the United States since 2024. The family has been staying at the shelter since April 2025.

The report states that the parents had been complaining to hotel staff about the room and requested a change "due to unbearable heat and bug infestation." The parents have an infant and were worried about her well-being due to the condition of the room, according to the report.

The parents told investigators they opened the window the night of July 6 "due to the unbearable heat and not being able to breathe." The next day, the parents were playing and running around with their 11-year-old daughter when she "ran towards the window, not realizing it was open, and fell through the window, ultimately landing on the second floor," according to the report.

The report states investigators spoke with several residents of the 7th floor, who "all had similar complaints of unbearable heat due to A/C not working, maintenance issues and pest/ bug infestation." Investigators entered the rooms and "felt the heat immediately." They also "observed several small children and infants living in these poor conditions, some had health conditions."

City staff provided updates on the incident during a meeting on July 8.

"Even last night as we worked, the facilities management group worked last night to ensure guests were safe at our Embassy Suites," said Al Gardner, the executive director for Denver's Department of General Services.

Gardner said his team was working on a "permanent solution" to prevent the windows from being manipulated.

"Essentially went through every room to ensure that those bolts that prevent doors from opening all the way were tightened so they could not be opened from the inside," he said. "What we're doing today is making a permanent solution where we're putting in permanent bolts that can't be manipulated with screwdrivers that you can buy at the store, to go even a step further to ensure safety."

On Thursday, Denver7 asked the City of Denver about those bolts. A spokesperson said facilities management staff began installing them before the girl's fall, but had now finished installing them throughout the shelter.

City of Denver Rivets on sliding glass doors at The Tamarac Family Shelter

Denver7 has spoken with multiple shelter residents, all under the condition of anonymity over fears of losing their spot. One resident on Thursday said she was grateful for the ability to stay at the shelter, but remembered feeling horrified for the young girl and her family on the day of the fall.

"I remember my stomach going all the way to my throat," she told Denver7. "I felt extremely horrible for the family to go through something like that."

We asked the resident what the temperature was like inside the shelter during her time there.

"The higher the floors, the hotter the rooms. So, if you're on the seventh floor, it's gonna be warm, and you gotta think heat rises," she said. "So, at nightfall, all the heat's gonna rise, and it stays hot in that room all night."

She said the newly installed window bolts still allow for a slight opening.

"The airflow in the rooms, from the doors, from the sliding glass doors opening, has been good for everybody in the building," she said.

Denver7 reached out to the City of Denver, its Department of Housing Stability (HOST), and The Salvation Army for answers about the reported conditions inside the shelter.

According to a city document, the City of Denver is responsible for maintaining the shelter's HVAC system, windows and doors.

A spokesperson with Denver's Department of Housing Stability sent Denver7 the following statement.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HOST said the family first reported A/C issues in June. According to the spokesperson, those issues were repaired, "but the unit began malfunctioning again shortly after." HOST said The Salvation Army offered to move the family to another room on July 1, but "that offer was respectfully declined."



What happened to this family is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our deepest sympathies are with them. The city has already taken steps to ensure something like this never happens again. Prior to the incident, the city had been actively monitoring conditions at the facility, and three months earlier, our General Services team upgraded the HVAC system to improve heating and cooling by repairing and replacing critical components. Just last month, the city began efforts to enhance ventilation and install tamper-proof window locks—both measures were underway before the incident in early July.



Our review shows the family first reported A/C issues in June, which were repaired, but the unit began malfunctioning again shortly after. While awaiting replacement parts, The Salvation Army offered to move the family to another room on July 1. That offer was respectfully declined.



In response to the tragedy, the city has strengthened oversight and support at the facility. The city reviewed The Salvation Army’s protocols and confirmed that weekly pest control and regular room checks are in place to address safety and maintenance concerns. Going forward, a city facilities staff member will accompany TSA during room checks to ensure prompt follow-up. We will continue reviewing and improving procedures to protect the health and safety of every resident and staff member in our shelters.

The Salvation Army also provided a statement to Denver7, saying that it "maintains a standing contract with a licensed pest control provider, which includes regular and scheduled treatments." The spokesperson also said they offered the family an alternative room, "which they declined."



The Salvation Army is aware of the recent police report concerning an incident involving a young resident at the Tamarac Family Shelter. We take all such matters seriously and remain committed to transparency and the well-being of the families we serve.



We would like to clarify that The Salvation Army maintains a standing contract with a licensed pest control provider, which includes regular and scheduled treatments at the Tamarac Shelter, and the City of Denver is responsible for maintenance of the facility. Additionally, we have documented that the family involved had expressed concerns about the temperature in their assigned room. In response, they were offered an alternative room, which they declined.



As we continue to support over 200 families through our shelter programs, our priority remains ensuring safe, dignified, and supportive housing. We are steadfast in our mission to help families achieve long-term stability and self-sufficiency.



We appreciate the continued partnership and support of our community and council members as we work together to serve those in need.

In its statement, HOST said a member of its facilities management team will now accompany Salvation Army staff during weekly checks of rooms.