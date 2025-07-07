Child sustains multiple injuries after falling 6 stories from hotel-turned-shelter in Denver

DENVER — A child was taken to a hospital with multiple injuries after falling six stories from a hotel-turned-shelter on East Hampden Avenue in Denver, fire department officials said Monday.

The Denver Fire Department announced via social media it was responding to the incident at around 2:15 p.m., adding the child was awake and responsive but with multiple injuries. By 2:33 p.m., fire officials said the child was being taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado to be evaluated.

Information on what led to the child’s fall was not immediately available.

The fall happened at 7525 E. Hampden Ave., the site of the former Embassy Suites hotel in southeast Denver. The hotel was purchased by the city in late 2023 so it could be converted into a shelter as part of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s housing initiative to shelter unhoused families.

Currently known as The Tamarac Family Shelter, the site has 205 units for families with minor children and is currently managed by The Salvation Army, according to the city’s website.