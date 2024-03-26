Owners of El Chapultepec highlight building's deficiencies as fight over venue's future heats up

DENVER — The fight continues over the future of a legendary jazz venue in Denver.

El Chapultepec is one of Denver’s oldest music venues. It was in business for nearly 90 years, playing host to The Police, ZZ Top, Mick Jagger, Dave Mathews, Santana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pat Morita and Ed Sheeran. It closed in 2020.

The building at 1962 Market Street was first constructed in 1886, serving as a boarding house, bar and restaurant before becoming the iconic jazz club.

Historic Denver wants to protect the building from demolition and has applied to designate it as a landmark. Monfort Companies, which currently owns the space, said it is too far gone to save and believe their only choice is to demolish the structure and redesign the corner of Market and 20th Street.

Monfort Companies held tours Tuesday to highlight the building’s deficiencies.

“The way that things were constructed 130 years ago is different than how you might construct something today,” said Monfort Companies Executive Vice President Kenneth Monfort. “And this building, not only the materials but also the way it was constructed, which you’ll see upstairs, and how it’s been reconstructed over the years is certainly not up to code.”

Monfort is related to Dick and Charles Monfort, who own the Colorado Rockies.

Denver7 on Tuesday captured video of the crumbling walls, ceilings held up by temporary steel beams and caved-in floors.

“We believe that the cultural significance of what was formerly El Chapultepec took place inside these four walls, in this small intimate room that you’re standing in,” Monfort said. “Not necessarily the four walls that surround it.”

Historic Denver said the building is still worth saving.

“The business, El Chapultepec, isn't here any longer, but buildings are the built representation of our city's history,” said John Deffenbaugh, CEO and president of Historic Denver. “Without a building to remind us of what's been there in the past, those memories can fade into the distance as time goes on. The stories that it can tell us is so incredibly important to us.”

The redevelopment plan includes the building next door, the Giggling Grizzly. That building is already a designated landmark with a beautiful brick façade and will be saved.

As for El Chapultepec, the battle of the venue's future will continue for now. Monfort said the cost of delaying the project could total more than half a million dollars. His group had hoped to open by July 4, 2025. They say they’ll now be lucky to open by the end of next year.