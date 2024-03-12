Historic Denver working to save El Chapultepec building from demolition

DENVER — Historic Denver is working to save the El Chapultepec building from demolition, the organization announced Tuesday, with the help of Elbra Wedgeworth and Ron Bland.

El Chapultepec is one of Denver’s oldest music venues. It was in business for nearly 90 years, playing host to The Police, ZZ Top, Mick Jagger, Dave Mathews, Santana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pat Morita and Ed Sheeran. It closed in 2020.

The building at 1962 Market Street was first constructed in 1890, serving as a boarding house, bar and restaurant before becoming the iconic jazz club. El Chapultepec opened in 1933 and hosted the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Tony Bennett.

Owner Jerry Krantz wanted to create an affordable and accessible place for quality jazz music.

"El Chapultepec was truly a place that brought the stars and the common person together to enjoy great music, drinks, and burritos. It was a cultural phenomenon rarely experienced elsewhere, as someone of little means could join a high roller and experience some of the best jazz in the world," Historic Denver described in its news release.

Over the years, Christopher Walken paid a visit, as well as President Bill Clinton.

"The history of our city is being lost as places that tell Denver’s story, like El Chapultepec, are demolished. Historic Denver has been trying to work with the building owner, Monfort Companies, since last year to offer suggestions on how to adaptively reuse the building. Sadly, this advice has not been acted upon and we understand the owner intends to apply for a demolition permit. We remain hopeful that a compromise solution can be found to protect this key piece of Denver’s history outside the landmark designation process," Historic Denver President and CEO John Defeenbaugh said.

Historic Denver announced Tuesday it filed to get the building landmark designation.

"Historic Denver acknowledges that the building needs love and care to bring it back to life, however there is no such thing as a terminal illness in buildings nor do buildings come with an expiration date. With the necessary love and care, the El Chapultepec building can continue to stand for many more years and serve as a reminder of the legendary venue and of the performers who played there,” Historic Denver said in its Tuesday news release.

