One woman killed, another critically injured in Denver stabbing

DENVER — One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a stabbing in Denver Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of East Harvard Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance, according to the Denver Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from stab wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, DPD said.

Officers also received a report of an assault in the area of the stabbing, near the 2500 block of South Dayton Way. Through witnesses, investigators located a suspect, identified as Matthew Omara.

Denver police believe Omara is connected to the deadly stabbing. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges, Denver police said.