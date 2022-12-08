Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

One woman killed, another critically injured in Denver stabbing

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:34 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 00:41:13-05

DENVER — One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a stabbing in Denver Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of East Harvard Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance, according to the Denver Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two women suffering from stab wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, DPD said.

Officers also received a report of an assault in the area of the stabbing, near the 2500 block of South Dayton Way. Through witnesses, investigators located a suspect, identified as Matthew Omara.

Denver police believe Omara is connected to the deadly stabbing. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder, first and second-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder.

The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final determination of charges, Denver police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVES-MARSHALLFIRE-SANDERS.png

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 proud to be a part of helping families recovering from the Marshall Fire create new holiday memories