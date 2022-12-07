Woman stabbed to death, another in critical condition following double stabbing in southeast Denver

DENVER – A woman is dead and another is in critical condition following a double stabbing in southeast Denver Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the area of E. Harvard Ave. near the intersection with E. Vassar Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 8 a.m.

There, officers found two women suffering from stab wounds.

“Sadly, one of the adult females was pronounced deceased at the location,” police said in a tweet.

The other woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police also responded to a report of an assault just a few blocks away, on South Dayton Way near E. Harvard Ave., where a man was detained by responding officers.

Investigators were still working to determine a possible connection between these two crime scenes. No other information was immediately available.