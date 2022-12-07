Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman stabbed to death, another in critical condition following double stabbing in southeast Denver

Police detained man near where an assault took place
double stabbing 10100 block of e harvard ave.jpg
AIRTRACKER7
double stabbing 10100 block of e harvard ave.jpg
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 12:57:50-05

DENVER – A woman is dead and another is in critical condition following a double stabbing in southeast Denver Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to the area of E. Harvard Ave. near the intersection with E. Vassar Drive on a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 8 a.m.

There, officers found two women suffering from stab wounds.

“Sadly, one of the adult females was pronounced deceased at the location,” police said in a tweet.

The other woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Police also responded to a report of an assault just a few blocks away, on South Dayton Way near E. Harvard Ave., where a man was detained by responding officers.

Investigators were still working to determine a possible connection between these two crime scenes. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-D7GIVES-MARSHALLFIRE-SANDERS.png

Denver7 | Gives

Denver7 proud to be a part of helping families recovering from the Marshall Fire create new holiday memories