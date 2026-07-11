DENVER — Some Denver neighborhoods are far more vulnerable to this weekend's incoming heat dome than others — and the difference comes down to trees.

The Valverde neighborhood on the city's west side has about 9% canopy cover, leaving residents with little shade as temperatures climb toward triple digits.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio learns more about The Park People and how it is helping neighborhoods in Denver.

One tree at a time: Denver nonprofit works to close shade gap as heat dome threatens neighborhoods

Kim Yuan-Farrell, executive director of The Park People, a nonprofit that plants trees in underserved neighborhoods, said the disparity across Denver is stark.

"We have some neighborhoods that have wonderful canopy cover, like 20 to 30% of those neighborhoods are forested. Then a number of our neighborhoods have really low canopy cover, between four or 8% where it's just significantly less," Yuan-Farrell said.

Denver7 Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio speaking with Kim Yuan-Farrell, Executive Director of The Park People

The Park People identified 28 neighborhoods in need of more tree cover, including Westwood, Globeville and Northeast Park Hill.

Trees can cool an area by 15 to 20 degrees, making a significant difference.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned the heat dome could last through next weekend.

"The exceptional thing about this is how long it will last," said NWS meteorologist Russell Danielson. "If you do have trees to take shelter under, it does actually cool down the temperature a decent amount."

Yuan-Farrell said trees are more than a comfort — they are a critical piece of urban infrastructure.

Denver7 Denver's Valverde neighborhood

"We really consider it a really essential element of green infrastructure, a real nature-based solution to a lot of these really serious local environmental problems," Yuan-Farrell said.

In the map below, explore Denver's libraries and rec centers that welcome the public in from the heat during business hours.

When asked whether Denver has a long road ahead, she did not hesitate.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us," Yuan-Farrell said. "And we really need our whole community to get involved in that."

The Park People plant anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 trees a year. You can apply for one in your yard. Planting is set to begin in September.