One person injured in shooting as vehicle crashes into downtown Denver building

DENVER – At least one person was injured in what police describe as a shooting in downtown Denver Friday afternoon at a scene where a vehicle appeared to have crashed into a high-rise building.

According to Denver police, one victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It was unclear if the injuries were related to the shooting or crash.

Video from AirTracker7 showed officers and crime scene tape in front of the building at 1999 Broadway – at the intersections of Welton and 19th streets.

The vehicle was partially visible from the outside of the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of N. Broadway. One victim located and transported; extent of injuries unknown at this time. Circumstances remain under investigation. Updates will be posted to this thread when available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/88Nq89FJiA — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 6, 2024

