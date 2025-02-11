One person dies in Denver fire Tuesday morning near S. Hooker Street and W. Alabama Place

DENVER — One person died in a fire Tuesday morning near S. Hooker Street and W. Alabama Place, the Denver Fire Department said in a social media post.
Two residents were rescued from the house fire, but Denver fire said one person succumbed to their injuries.
Initially, DFD said only one person was removed from the house and seen by emergency medical services.
Firefighters were called to the home just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to find heavy fire and smoke.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Medicaid transportation provider MedRide allowed to resume service in Colorado
Bill to increase fentanyl criminal penalties halted in Colorado Senate
Colorado seeing 'very high' flu activity: CDC
'A responsibility to care': Denver7 talks with Good Samaritan who tackled truck thief after crash
Meet the cupids sending love out of Loveland for Valentine's Day
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.