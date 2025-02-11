One person dies in Denver fire Tuesday morning near S. Hooker Street and W. Alabama Place

DENVER — One person died in a fire Tuesday morning near S. Hooker Street and W. Alabama Place, the Denver Fire Department said in a social media post.

Two residents were rescued from the house fire, but Denver fire said one person succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, DFD said only one person was removed from the house and seen by emergency medical services.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to find heavy fire and smoke.