Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

One person dies in Denver fire Tuesday morning near S. Hooker Street and W. Alabama Place

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
hooker street fire-2-11-25.jpeg
2-11-25 hooker street fire.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — One person died in a fire Tuesday morning near S. Hooker Street and W. Alabama Place, the Denver Fire Department said in a social media post.

Two residents were rescued from the house fire, but Denver fire said one person succumbed to their injuries.

Initially, DFD said only one person was removed from the house and seen by emergency medical services.

Firefighters were called to the home just before 7 a.m. Tuesday to find heavy fire and smoke.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.