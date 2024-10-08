One person dies in Denver fire Tuesday morning near 36th St. and Wazee Street

DENVER — One person died in a fire downtown Tuesday morning near 36th St. and Wazee Street, the Denver Fire Department said.
@Denver_Fire crews have water on the fire and have the fire under control. There is one fatality and Arson investigators are responding. Updates will follow as more information is confirmed.— Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) October 8, 2024
It's being investigated as arson, according to DFD.
No other injuries were reported. Denver firefighters responded around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday to what the department called a "commercial structure fire." There are several businesses near this intersection.
Denver7 has reached out to the Denver Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.
