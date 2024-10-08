One person dies in Denver fire Tuesday morning near 36th St. and Wazee Street

DENVER — One person died in a fire downtown Tuesday morning near 36th St. and Wazee Street, the Denver Fire Department said.

@Denver_Fire crews have water on the fire and have the fire under control. There is one fatality and Arson investigators are responding. Updates will follow as more information is confirmed. — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) October 8, 2024

It's being investigated as arson, according to DFD.

No other injuries were reported. Denver firefighters responded around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday to what the department called a "commercial structure fire." There are several businesses near this intersection.

Denver7 has reached out to the Denver Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.