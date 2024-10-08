Watch Now
One person dies in Denver fire Tuesday morning near 36th St. and Wazee Street

DENVER — One person died in a fire downtown Tuesday morning near 36th St. and Wazee Street, the Denver Fire Department said.

It's being investigated as arson, according to DFD.

No other injuries were reported. Denver firefighters responded around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday to what the department called a "commercial structure fire." There are several businesses near this intersection.

Denver7 has reached out to the Denver Fire Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

