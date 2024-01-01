One person dies in crash Monday near E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road, Denver police confirm

DENVER — One person died in a crash Monday in the area of E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road near the Montbello Recreation Center, Kurt Barnes with Denver police confirmed to Denver7.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a two vehicle crash resulting in a fatality involving two motorist in the area of E. 53rd Ave. and N. Chambers Rd. Expect delays in the area. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/Fmng5QbrWz — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 1, 2024

Two drivers were involved in the wreck, Denver police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers are investigating what was the cause.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, according to DPD.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this story when we have new information.

One person dies in crash Monday near E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road