Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

One person dies in crash Monday near E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road, Denver police confirm

One person died in a crash Monday in the area of E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road near the Montbello Recreation Center, Denver police confirmed to Denver7.
Montbello fatal crash Monday January 1, 2024.jpg
Posted at 8:08 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 10:14:09-05

DENVER — One person died in a crash Monday in the area of E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road near the Montbello Recreation Center, Kurt Barnes with Denver police confirmed to Denver7.

Two drivers were involved in the wreck, Denver police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers are investigating what was the cause.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, according to DPD.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this story when we have new information.

One person dies in crash Monday near E 53rd Ave. and Chambers Road

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives