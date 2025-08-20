One person dies in crash involving motorcyclist, two drivers near southbound Interstate 25 and 6th Ave.

DENVER — One person died in a crash involving a motorcyclist and two drivers near southbound Interstate 25 and 6th Ave. on Tuesday night, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD did not specify if it was the motorcyclist or one of the people in the two vehicles who died. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The two other people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist and two motorist in the area of SB I-25 and 6th Ave. One person has been pronounced on scene and two additional parties have been transported. SB I-25 is closed at 8th Ave. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/0o0RhjvBTh — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2025

What caused the crash is still under investigation, DPD Said.

Southbound I-25 closed at 8th Ave. for the crash cleanup and investigation Tuesday night, but has since reopened.

This crash was one of two involving motorcyclists in Denver Tuesday night.

Two people killed in separate motorcycle crashes Tuesday night

Motorcycle deaths have risen 57% in the last 10 years, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). In 2024, 165 motorcyclists were in killed in crashes. That's the most ever recorded in one year for Colorado.

However CDOT said as of April of this year, motorcycle deaths were down 20% compared to the same time period last year.