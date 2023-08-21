Watch Now
One person dead in crash Monday just a few blocks from the state capitol

Denver police shut down 14th Ave. and Pennsylvania Street as officers investigate car crash involving a pedestrian
Denver police shut down 14th Ave. and Pennsylvania Street Monday as officers investigated a car that crashed into a pedestrian a few blocks from the state capitol, leaving one person dead.
Deadly pedestrian crash 14th and Pennsylvania.jpeg
Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 09:02:13-04

One person is dead after a car crashed into a pedestrian near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Pennsylvania Street Monday, Denver police tweeted.

Eastbound 14th Ave., just a few blocks from the state capitol, was closed Monday morning as DPD investigated the wreck.

Denver police said drivers should expect delays in the area.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended morning commuters use East Colfax Avenue or 16th and 12th Avenues as alternate routes.

