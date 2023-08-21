One person dead in crash Monday just a few blocks from the state capitol

One person is dead after a car crashed into a pedestrian near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Pennsylvania Street Monday, Denver police tweeted.

Eastbound 14th Ave., just a few blocks from the state capitol, was closed Monday morning as DPD investigated the wreck.

Denver police said drivers should expect delays in the area.

TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of 14th and Pennsylvania. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. Expect delays in the area. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/32cCHaINsv — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 21, 2023

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended morning commuters use East Colfax Avenue or 16th and 12th Avenues as alternate routes.

You can see some of the DPD cars and officers investigating the crash at 14th and Pennsylvania where a person was hit and killed by a driver. EB 14th is closed just a couple blocks from the state capitol. Colfax or 16th are 12th Ave are alternates. pic.twitter.com/pHh86IQf7y — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 21, 2023

