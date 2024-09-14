Nordstrom teams up with nonprofit to give 350 pairs of shoes to Denver elementary students

DENVER — Nordstrom partnered with a nonprofit to help students at Denver's Munroe Elementary School start the school year off on the right foot with a new pair of shoes.

Volunteers on Friday fitted each student so they received the perfect size. The kids also received a gift bag filled with custom shoe laces and charms.

Nordstrom has partnered with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit for the past 14 years to deliver shoes to children in need.

“A brand new pair of shoes for kids is essential for their success in school," said Angel Yanes Lopez, store manager of the Park Meadows location in Lone Tree. "The kids are going to feel confident today walking out.”

The company on Friday gave out more than 350 pairs of shoes in Denver. Last year, the duo donated more than 180,000 pairs of shoes to children in need across the country.

The loudest cheers of the day, however, were for Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky, who stopped by to help out.

"He's got tons of energy. We love him," said Janet Lang with Shoes That Fit.