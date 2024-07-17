New Titanic exhibit on display at the Molly Brown House Museum through December

DENVER — A new Titanic exhibit is now on display at the Molly Brown House Museum through December, the historical landmark and tourist attraction announced Tuesday.

"American Dreams" will showcase coal from the Titanic wreckage, a Titanic souvenir booklet, as well as other White Star Line collections — the company that created the Titanic.

For those who don't know, Margaret "Molly" Brown gained notoriety because she was one of the passengers on the Titanic. She was put on a lifeboat and ended up being saved, becoming the "Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Her family and she moved from Hannibal, Missouri to Leadville, Colorado in 1893 and then to Denver in 1894. Her family bought the house on Pennsylvania Street that has since become the Molly Brown House Museum.

The museum's newest exhibit will look at how the Titanic's protocol affected immigrant families chasing their "American dreams."

The exhibit also highlights the Titanic's sister ship "The Olympic" and never-before seen artifacts from another "one of the worst disasters in maritime history," the museum said in its Tuesday announcement.

All the artifacts in the American Dreams exhibit are on loan from Schleisman and another collector — Evgueni Mlodik.

Mlodik is loaning the museum never-before-seen artifacts recovered from the Cap Arcona wreckage. Three times as many people died when the Cap Arcona went down.

“The fascinating story of Cap Arcona, a luxury liner at onward time known as the Queen of the South Atlantic, has been a passion project that ruled my life for the last decade," collector Evgueni Mlodik said. "Because her turbulent history is at once significant, yet little known, I felt it was my duty to find and preserve as much information and relics from this amazing ocean liner and her eerie connection to Titanic. I hope the museum patrons will be inspired by this small exhibit to find out more about this dethroned Queen of the South Atlantic and raise awareness of her story and unexpected fate.”

The SS Cap Arcona was a German ocean liner became the set for 1943 Nazi propaganda film called "Titanic," according to the museum.

Visitors can see the American Dreams exhibit with general museum admission. You can buy tickets here.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 17, 8am