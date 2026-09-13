New online parking dispute system launches in Denver with more options for drivers

DENVER — The city and county of Denver is launching a new way to dispute parking tickets online after the previous system was shut down last year due to budget cuts.

Officials say customers will also have more time to park and additional options.

Starting Monday, people who would like to dispute parking citations can once again do so by visiting denvergov.org/parking. Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will review the dispute, replacing the Parking Magistrates program that was previously run by Denver County Court.

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The previous online dispute system was eliminated last year as part of city budget cuts tied to a projected shortfall. As a result, disputes needed to be handled in person and the number of drivers challenging tickets dropped from about 12% to 1%.

Drivers complained about the process, saying it was confusing, time-consuming and difficult for people with disabilities and demanding work schedules.

Under the new system, citations must not be more than 20 days old, meaning upon the opening of the new portal, tickets must have been issued on or after Aug. 25.

New Parking Options

Also starting Monday, people can purchase three hours of parking downtown, in the LoHi neighborhood and along the Broadway corridor at meters by using the Pay by Phone app. Up to three hours in eight-minute increments can be added to parking sessions.

The first two hours of parking in those areas will cost the usual $2 per hour rate. Starting at 3 p.m., a third hour can be purchased for $3. Officials say a pilot program in the Governor’s Park area found that about 20% of people purchase the additional hour, showing there is a demand for it.

The Mayor’s Park $5 option is still available through the end of September.