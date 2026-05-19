DENVER — A new exhibit at Denver Pavilions is offering an up-close view inside real human bodies, called "Bodies: The Science Within."

Denver7's Ryan Fish took a tour with the general manager to learn more. Learn more in the video below.

New exhibit is taking Denver inside the human body

The exhibit features bodies that are donated to science. They go through a process called plastination, where the fluids are removed and replaced with a chemical that preserves the organs and tissue the same way they appear naturally. The preparation process also allows the bodies to be bent into different poses and held together with pins.

It’s not just whole bodies; organs, blood vessels and more are isolated and on display, showing the intricacies of human anatomy.

Organizers say using real bodies instead of replicas make the experience more impressive, while still being family-friendly.

“Very awe-inspiring to go and see all of the different pieces that exist naturally within us,” said Renee Ortiz, general manager of the exhibit. “We get up every morning, we go through our day, we don't think about what's happening inside our body and all of the components that make human life possible. And so just taking away all of the tiny details and reading the little facts, everything put together — it's motivational.”

Denver7 Bodies: The Science Within has arrived at Denver Pavilions

There is a similar body exhibit in Las Vegas, but Ortiz said this is the first time this exhibit has been on display in the U.S., outside of Puerto Rico.

The exhibit is presented in English and Spanish. It will be at Denver Pavilions through June 28. Tickets are about $30 for adults, and half-price for kids 5 to 15 years old.