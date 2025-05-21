New art exhibit at Denver Botanic Gardens highlights the beauty of fiber art

The Denver Botanic Gardensis featuring a new exhibit, Contemporary Fiber: Botanicals, that has art made with a variety of fiber techniques, telling the story of an ancient art form and the materials used to make it.

Assistant Curator of Exhibits at the gardens Moira Casey describes fiber or textile art as one of the earliest forms of artistic expression.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Assistant Curator of Exhibits Moira Casey standing next to Path of Water by Stefania Urist, which brings attention to phragmites, an invasive plant.

“There's archaeological evidence that it's been around since the Upper Paleolithic era,” Casey said. “34,000 years ago, you have people making textiles for clothing, wall coverings, floor, bedding, rugs. It really talks about the different techniques that have been used traditionally throughout history, and then how contemporary fiber art is really this expansion of those traditional techniques.”

The exhibit highlights the traditional techniques of quilting, sewing or embroidery and weaving.

“They’re combining techniques,” Casey said. “They're using different, unexpected material, and that's really opening up this creative realm of possibility.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Precarity, by Michelle Robinson, was created using cotton floss, unbleached muslin, and acryllic paint.

The art isn’t just aesthetically pleasing. It also tells a story and raises awareness about ecological issues. Among the featured works is a piece by artist Stefania Urist, which is made with chicken wire and phragmites, an invasive plant that is hurting ecosystems throughout the United States, especially on the east coast and along the Great Lakes.

“It’s an environmental intervention and statement on the story behind what's happening, but it's also just a way to sustainably source beautiful material for an incredible artwork,” Casey said. “It’s a way to draw attention to this story while also creating something beautiful.

Contemporary Fiber: Botanicals will be on display in the Freyer-Neuman Center till Sept 28. The exhibition is included with general admission to the Denver Botanic Gardens.