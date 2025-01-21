National Western Stock Show bull rider on the mend after injury Saturday

DENVER — A bull rider at the National Western Stock Show is on the mend after getting injured Saturday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said Monday..

Bo Vocu got a concussion during his Saturday night performance. He was awake when he left the stock show, according to a social media post from Michael Bo Vocu.

Bo Vocu was carried away from the arena and taken to the hospital, but was discharged later that night. He was slated to compete at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, which runs Jan. 17-Feb. 8. Vocu said, he's prioritizing his recovery and will make sure he's at 100% before he gets back on another bull.

"I'm still relaxing and trying to keep from doing too much and let my brain heal," Vocu said Monday. "In a week and a half I have Fort Worth, and I'm going to wait and see how I feel to decide whether or not I'm going to go."