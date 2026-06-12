Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

National Park Service investigating death of Denver man on Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park

A Denver man was found dead on Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Thursday.
National Park Service investigates Yellowstone National Park death of Denver man
Yellowstone National Park
Posted
and last updated

MAMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — A Denver man was found dead on Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Thursday.

Boaters on Yellowstone Lake found 41-year-old Brandon Rhea floating in the water near Rock Point on the northwest shore Monday morning and alerted the National Park Service.

National Park Service investigates Yellowstone National Park death of Denver man

Rangers recovered the body from near Bridge Bay, along with a capsized kayak and other belongings.

The death is under investigation, according to the National Park.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

real talk micah smith 480x360.png

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now