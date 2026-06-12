National Park Service investigating death of Denver man on Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park

MAMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — A Denver man was found dead on Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Thursday.

Boaters on Yellowstone Lake found 41-year-old Brandon Rhea floating in the water near Rock Point on the northwest shore Monday morning and alerted the National Park Service.

National Park Service investigates Yellowstone National Park death of Denver man

Rangers recovered the body from near Bridge Bay, along with a capsized kayak and other belongings.

The death is under investigation, according to the National Park.