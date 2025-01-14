Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches back open after temporary closure during the holidays

DENVER — Mr. Lucky’s Fine Sandwiches is back open after being closed for two weeks over the holidays.

Owner Galen Juracek is hopeful that his connection to the community will help keep his Capitol Hill and Highlands locations open until the busy season starts in the spring.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Galen Jaracek, Owner of Mr. Lucky's Fine Sandwiches

“This is going into the slower time of the year,” said Juracek. “Every year, I have to prepare myself to get through that slow season. For us, it was just important to not go away and to write our own chapter of what happens next.”

Normally, his business can operate like normal through the slow part of the year. But in 2024, Juracek said he was forced to temporarily close up shop and rethink how to run the business after he entered into a bad business deal with someone he describes as a fraudulent lender with a fake contract.

“It's just a failure in trust that's ultimately my fault, and I take responsibility for that,” said Juracek. “I’m still trying to claw back from that and make it through these next two months and get to the busier season.”

He is urging people to support local businesses.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Owner Galen Jaracek prides himself on having a wide menu with options for customers of any budget. The 6th Ave sandwich is his personal favorite.

“Support them. Support your friends. Tell other people about your friends that have businesses, or your family that has businesses,” said Juracek. “That's what it's going to take to keep people open and keep them thriving.”

Moving forward, he said that he wants to continue to connect with the community while creating an atmosphere that brings people back into the door.

“It’s more than a sandwich. It really is about seeing the same people over and over again,” said Juracek. “Feeding off of their energy, their want to come back, and providing a product that creates repeat customers.”