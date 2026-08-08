DENVER — In the heart of Denver's Westwood neighborhood, residents and business owners say the area's culture and community have always been strong — but for years, they've felt forgotten by the city.

Now, a major infrastructure project led by Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is bringing new hope to Morrison Road, Westwood's main artery.

▶️ Morrison Road project brings new hope to Denver's Westwood neighborhood

Morrison Road infrastructure project brings new hope to Denver's Westwood neighborhood

The plans include wider sidewalks, safer crosswalks, trees, and two new community plazas between Sheridan Boulevard and Nevada Place — all funded through more than $37 million in voter-approved bonds.

"The city is recognizing Westwood has gone without for many generations, and we are now putting it back in," said Councilwoman Jamie Torres, who represents the city's west side.

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Moriah Rodriguez was born and raised in Westwood and is now president of the Westwood Community Action Team registered neighborhood association (RNO). She said the neighborhood's identity runs deep, but the lack of investment has been hard to ignore.

"I do feel like we've been left behind," Rodriguez said.

Ron Martinez owns Boogie Down bar on Morrison Road. He welcomes the improvements but says the neighborhood needs more than just new infrastructure.

"We need more police activity," Martinez said. "They want to feel more safe."

City of Denver Morrison Road Improvements project map

For many residents, the project marks a new chapter for a community that has kept its culture alive while pushing for change.

"It's exciting to see what's going on now and what's to come," Rodriguez said.

Construction is set to begin this summer and be complete by fall 2027.

You can find more information about the project here.

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