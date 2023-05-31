Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids opens in Denver

DENVER — A first-of-its kind Montessori-inspired cooking academy designed just for kids is now in Denver.

Little Kitchen Academy opened its doors over the weekend, and offers a variety of cooking classes to kids ages 3 to 18. The classes can accommodate up to 10 kids at a time.

"They measured everything. They cut everything. They put it all together,” said Marci Levine, regional director of Little Kitchen Academy.

Levine says this isn't your typical cooking academy.

"We’re working on building math skills, their science, their reading, their academics — all around start to finish. We’re building social skills. We talk about table manners, and it will help them build independence,” she said.

The students also learn the importance of composting and recycling.

"We did lemons, oranges... mint,” said Little Kitchen Academy student Makenzie.

"We kind of washed our hands a couple of times, and we mixed some stuff, and we put a lid on the stove,” said fellow student Lachlan.

At the end of class, the students can donate a portion of their enrollment costs to one of three organizations — Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network or One Tree Planted.

“We want students to walk out of here feeling confident in whatever they choose to do outside Little Kitchen Academy,” said Levine.

Little Kitchen Academy's summer camp classes kick off on Monday. The academy is hoping to expand across Colorado and is looking at how it can make program affordable to all families in Denver.

To learn more about the Little Kitchen Academy, click here.